Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 23,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $760,641.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,610,217.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $124,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,762.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $760,641.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,610,217.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PEG. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.69.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $85.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $92.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day moving average of $79.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

