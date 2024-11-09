QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5-$11.3 billionn, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.60 billion. QUALCOMM also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.850-3.050 EPS.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $170.91. 10,736,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,039,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.53 and its 200 day moving average is $182.15. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $119.85 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 39.70%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

