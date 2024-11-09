QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5-$11.3 billionn, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.60 billion. QUALCOMM also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.850-3.050 EPS.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $170.91. 10,736,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,039,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.53 and its 200 day moving average is $182.15. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $119.85 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 39.70%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.16.
Insider Activity
In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
