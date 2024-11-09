Qualys’ (QLYS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.80.

QLYS traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $153.99. 711,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,613. Qualys has a one year low of $119.17 and a one year high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $876,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,493,851.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $876,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,493,851.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $76,100.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,695,599.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,140. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Qualys by 149.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at $40,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 53.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

