Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises 2.8% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,595,938.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PWR opened at $330.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.13. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.10 and a 12 month high of $333.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.64%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

