Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Stock Price Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 121,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 223,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Radisson Mining Resources Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.91 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Activity at Radisson Mining Resources

In other Radisson Mining Resources news, Director Peter Macphail purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00. In other Radisson Mining Resources news, Director Peter Macphail purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$80,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$320,000.00. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radisson Mining Resources Company Profile

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,875 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec; and the Douay property, which comprising 30 claims covering an area of approximately 1,606 hectares located in the James Bay territory.

