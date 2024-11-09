Rather & Kittrell Inc. Buys 2,899 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,962,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,407,000.

ISTB stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1594 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

