Rather & Kittrell Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,951,000 after buying an additional 797,607 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,250,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,182,000 after buying an additional 555,638 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,634,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,659,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,452,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $59.81.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.