REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $10.20. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 217,848 shares traded.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

In related news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,101.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 21.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,551,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,901,000 after buying an additional 790,866 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 816,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 588,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,876,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,756,000 after purchasing an additional 436,043 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,268,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $551.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 283.19% and a negative return on equity of 68.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

