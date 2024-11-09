Rep. Byron Donalds Purchases Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently bought shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK). In a filing disclosed on November 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in McKesson stock on October 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) on 10/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NU (NYSE:NU) on 10/1/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) on 10/1/2024.

McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $613.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $513.03 and its 200 day moving average is $551.60. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $431.35 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 243.82%. McKesson’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,190,000 after acquiring an additional 46,659 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $669,326,000. Boston Partners raised its position in McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 857,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,879,000 after buying an additional 62,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.64.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the Republican primary scheduled on August 20, 2024. Donalds was a potential 2014 Republican candidate seeking election to the U.S. House to represent the 19th Congressional District of Florida. Donalds filed campaign finance reports with the Federal Election Commission but failed to file a statement of candidacy with the FEC or Florida Division of Elections. He was a 2012 Republican candidate who sought election to the U.S. House to represent the 19th Congressional District of Florida. Donalds was defeated by Trey Radel in the Republican primary on August 14, 2012. Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

