Resolute Advisors LLC Acquires 22 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Resolute Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,079,540,000 after buying an additional 5,331,540 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,206 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,938,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,185,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $624.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $433.80 and a 12-month high of $626.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $584.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

