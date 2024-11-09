Resolute Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Resolute Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,155,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,827 shares during the quarter. Unity Software accounts for 65.7% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $320,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in U. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,336,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,192,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Unity Software by 18.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,524,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,603,000 after buying an additional 1,342,787 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 426.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 200,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 35.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,956,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,805,000 after acquiring an additional 507,274 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $5,147,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,201,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,876,112.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $5,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,201,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,876,112.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,579,617.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 281,600 shares of company stock worth $5,714,000. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Trading Down 7.7 %

Unity Software stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.29. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $43.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on U shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Unity Software from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Unity Software from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.35.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

