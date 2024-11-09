Resolute Advisors LLC Takes $314,000 Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $722,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $146.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.65. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $105.60 and a 12-month high of $147.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

