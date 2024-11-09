Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given New $65.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RYTM. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RYTM

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $67.61.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 286.94%. The company had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, Director Lynn A. Tetrault sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $215,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,030. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lynn A. Tetrault sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $215,043.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,030. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer L. Good sold 31,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $1,663,752.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $157,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,539 shares of company stock worth $3,417,545 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $63,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 513.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.