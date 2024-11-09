Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.21.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.8 %

ROK stock traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $242.81 and a 1-year high of $312.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.92 and a 200 day moving average of $266.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $154,511.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,151.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

