Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Price

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Toast from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Get Toast alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Toast

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST stock traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 28,795,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,790. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. Toast has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.96 and a beta of 1.74.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $59,580.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,834.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 10,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $280,643.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,883,998.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $59,580.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,834.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,375,651 shares of company stock worth $38,150,212 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Toast by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,468,000 after buying an additional 3,574,397 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,524,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,788 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,976,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,611,000 after purchasing an additional 833,390 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,111,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP grew its stake in shares of Toast by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 5,284,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,697,000 after buying an additional 1,436,494 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.