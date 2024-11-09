Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance
VTWO opened at $96.35 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $67.45 and a 12 month high of $96.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.65.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
