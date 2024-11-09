Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Sells 151 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 315,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 313,969 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 920.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,390,000 after acquiring an additional 250,453 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,400,000 after acquiring an additional 118,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 540.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,489,000 after acquiring an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,539,000 after acquiring an additional 66,725 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
VBK opened at $290.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $201.92 and a 12 month high of $290.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.03.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.