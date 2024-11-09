Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Sells 151 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 315,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 313,969 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 920.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,390,000 after acquiring an additional 250,453 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,400,000 after acquiring an additional 118,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 540.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,489,000 after acquiring an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,539,000 after acquiring an additional 66,725 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VBK opened at $290.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $201.92 and a 12 month high of $290.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.03.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.