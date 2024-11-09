ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 54550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.
ROHM Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54.
About ROHM
ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.
