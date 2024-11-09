Rosenblatt Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CEVA. StockNews.com upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on CEVA from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CEVA from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get CEVA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CEVA

CEVA Stock Down 3.6 %

CEVA traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 420,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,970. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $669.72 million, a P/E ratio of -97.48 and a beta of 1.20. CEVA has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $28.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEVA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CEVA by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 338.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in CEVA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in CEVA in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in CEVA during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

(Get Free Report)

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.