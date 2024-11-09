Roth Mkm Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Price

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

JYNT stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. 85,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,165. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.57. Joint has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $17.82.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Joint had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $30.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. Research analysts predict that Joint will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the second quarter worth $144,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Joint during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Joint by 15.8% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

