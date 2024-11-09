Roth Mkm Issues Positive Forecast for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Price

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Roth Mkm from $180.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.05.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.7 %

TTWO stock opened at $177.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $180.53. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.75 and a 200-day moving average of $153.71.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 66.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,755.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.