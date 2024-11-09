Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases 2,515 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $231,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 537.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 36,987 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 183.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EMR opened at $127.26 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $128.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.39 and its 200 day moving average is $109.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 61.70%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

