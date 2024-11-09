Rovin Capital UT ADV Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.3% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,661,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,297,000. Holistic Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $2,911,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $514.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $484.62 and its 200 day moving average is $471.30. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $369.57 and a 52-week high of $514.92.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.