Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $105.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EMN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.17. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $321,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 48.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 935,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,755,000 after buying an additional 340,562 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

