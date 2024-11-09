Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $63.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.85.

Shares of O opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average is $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 300.96%.

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Realty Income by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Realty Income by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

