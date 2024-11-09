Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.48.

Shares of NKE opened at $75.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.5% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 93,521 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 19.9% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 98,289 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 44.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 60,008 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 352,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

