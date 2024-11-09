Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock Price

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on VSE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on VSE from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Shares of VSEC opened at $117.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.36. VSE has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $118.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other VSE news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 15,300 shares of VSE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,404,999.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 463,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,543,369.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in VSE in the first quarter worth $81,623,000. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,343,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the third quarter valued at about $11,016,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at about $10,326,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VSE during the second quarter worth about $9,388,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

