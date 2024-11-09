Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $86.36. The company had a trading volume of 68,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,025. Safety Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $71.99 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average of $80.60. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.17.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.30). Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $295.28 million for the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Safety Insurance Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.29%.

In other news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $32,835.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,204 shares in the company, valued at $945,729.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 915 shares of company stock worth $75,125 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safety Insurance Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 458.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Articles

