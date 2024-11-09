Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SASR

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SASR traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $37.54. The company had a trading volume of 288,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,526. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $189.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.