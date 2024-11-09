Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SVV. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Savers Value Village from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Savers Value Village from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

SVV traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,345,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,410. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. Savers Value Village has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $21.33.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Savers Value Village will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savers Value Village

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVV. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

