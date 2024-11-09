Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at TD Cowen

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.47. 827,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,786. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,964,000 after buying an additional 388,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Schneider National by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,013,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,953,000 after purchasing an additional 228,661 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Schneider National by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,914,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,184,000 after purchasing an additional 48,905 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 25.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,166,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,334,000 after purchasing an additional 440,545 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 10.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,906,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,053,000 after buying an additional 186,857 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

