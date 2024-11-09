Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Stock Price

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $5.75 to $5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, October 11th. CIBC cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 0.2 %

AQN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. 4,814,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,643,672. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.46 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.70%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.