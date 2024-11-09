Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Price

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $9.40 to $8.30 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

LILAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective (up previously from $9.30) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $7.54. 1,324,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,690. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $250,967.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,788 shares in the company, valued at $275,789.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

