Scott & Selber Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & accounts for approximately 1.1% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 163.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.
Carnival Co. & Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE CCL opened at $24.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
