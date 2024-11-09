Scott & Selber Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 93,521 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 98,289 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 352,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $75.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.88. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.48.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

