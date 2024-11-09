Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 1,129 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises about 1.9% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.09.

KMI opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 710,992 shares of company stock worth $17,619,823 over the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

