Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sealed Air updated its FY24 guidance to $3.00-3.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.100 EPS.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.34. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

