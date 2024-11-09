Sequent Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,030 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $259.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $151.00 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.64.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

