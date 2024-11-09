Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.24 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.1% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $325.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.52 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.61 and its 200-day moving average is $317.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

