Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,208 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,842,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,251,000 after acquiring an additional 152,223 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. Kitching Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $178.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.57. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $136.11 and a 1-year high of $179.26. The firm has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

