Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 362 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.65.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $127.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $128.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.39 and its 200 day moving average is $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

