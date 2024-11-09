Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP) Shares Up 2% – Here’s Why

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. 9,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 119,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.
Signature Bank Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85.
Signature Bank Company Profile
Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Signature Bank
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.