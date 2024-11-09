Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP) Shares Up 2% – Here’s Why

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. 9,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 119,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

