SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Sells 356 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 563,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,606,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 70.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in General Mills by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in General Mills by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $3,190,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,379,054.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $3,190,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,379,054.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,676 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upped their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $65.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,006,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.11. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

