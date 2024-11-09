SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,540 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 2.5% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 252,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 38,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,466,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,127. 3M has a 52 week low of $75.40 and a 52 week high of $141.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on 3M

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.