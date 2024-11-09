SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Posts Earnings Results

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01, Zacks reports. SLR Investment had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $59.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

SLR Investment Trading Up 1.7 %

SLRC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 184,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,321. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $882.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $16.77.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SLRC

About SLR Investment

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.