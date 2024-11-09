SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Shares Up 17.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Free Report) rose 17.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 360,083 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 858% from the average daily volume of 37,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

SOL Global Investments Stock Up 17.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

About SOL Global Investments

(Get Free Report)

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in growth capital to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm primarily invests in U.S cannabis industry, CBD, health and wellness, E-sports, electric mobility sector. SOL Global Investments Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SOL Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOL Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.