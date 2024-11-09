Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.12), Zacks reports.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

Solid Biosciences stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 150,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,789. The company has a market capitalization of $226.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $15.05.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLDB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair raised shares of Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.