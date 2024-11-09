Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Southside Bancshares has a payout ratio of 50.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBSI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.89. 144,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,738. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $30.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBSI. StockNews.com cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBSI

Insider Buying and Selling at Southside Bancshares

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider T L. Arnold, Jr. sold 4,667 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $157,324.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,441 shares in the company, valued at $554,226.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southside Bancshares news, insider T L. Arnold, Jr. sold 4,667 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $157,324.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,441 shares in the company, valued at $554,226.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $121,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,173.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,187 shares of company stock worth $358,487 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southside Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.