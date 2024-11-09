Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 2.2 %

SWX stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.01. 264,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,749. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.55.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In other news, CFO Robert J. Stefani sold 767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $56,098.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,055.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

