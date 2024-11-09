SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,446,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,815 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $434,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 4,790,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,628,000 after acquiring an additional 273,096 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,156,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,504 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,737,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,047,000 after purchasing an additional 550,840 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 223.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,545,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,307,000 after buying an additional 1,758,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,210,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,153,000 after buying an additional 125,140 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $97.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.49. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.22 and a 12-month high of $97.90.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

